Seven arrested overnight for 'vigilante-style executions' in Cape Town







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Cape Town police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the brutal vigilante-style execution of three men whose bodies were discovered at a dam on a farm in Wallacedene, near Kraaifontein. Authorities had previously appealed to the public for assistance in tracing those involved, describing the men's injuries as “reminiscent of an act of vigilantism.”

In a coordinated effort, detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit, members of the provincial command center, and the provincial tracking team tracked the suspects to their hideouts and detained them. The suspects, aged between 24 and 49, now face charges of murder.

Police spokesperson Col. André Traut confirmed the arrests, adding that the suspects will soon appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court to face charges related to the killings.