Botswana President Concedes Election Defeat







Friday, November 1, 2024 - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Friday, Nov. 1, he would “step aside” after his party suffered a resounding defeat in general elections, according to preliminary tallies.

“I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election,” Masisi told reporters at a press conference, adding it had been “a good journey”.

His party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has ruled the country since independence from Britain in 1966.

Results from Wednesday’s vote are expected to be confirmed by the electoral commission on Friday, but early counts showed that three opposition parties had together won at least 31 of 61 seats in the national legislature.

Under Botswana’s electoral system, the first party to take 31 seats will be declared the winner and install its candidate as president.

Masisi, who took office in 2018 said he would “begin all administrative work to facilitate the transition.”

“We are quite happy to retreat into being a loyal opposition and to hold the government accountable,” said the 63-year-old leader who had been confident of securing a second term.

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change secured more than 24 seats, party official Mike Keakopa told AFP, and was aiming to reach 31 seats to become the outright winner.

If confirmed, its candidate, the Harvard-educated human rights lawyer Duma Boko would be the next president.

The two other opposition parties, the Botswana Congress Party and Botswana Patriotic Front took around a dozen seats together.