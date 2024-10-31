Botswana President Concedes Election Defeat

Friday, November 1, 2024 - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Friday, Nov. 1, he would “step aside” after his party suffered a resounding defeat in general elections, according to preliminary tallies.
“I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and
concede the election,” Masisi told reporters at a press conference, adding it
had been “a good journey”.
His party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has ruled the
country since independence from Britain in 1966.
Results from Wednesday’s vote are expected to be confirmed
by the electoral commission on Friday, but early counts showed that three
opposition parties had together won at least 31 of 61 seats in the national
legislature.
Under Botswana’s electoral system, the first party to take
31 seats will be declared the winner and install its candidate as president.
Masisi, who took office in 2018 said he would “begin all
administrative work to facilitate the transition.”
“We are quite happy to retreat into being a loyal opposition
and to hold the government accountable,” said the 63-year-old leader who had
been confident of securing a second term.
The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change secured more
than 24 seats, party official Mike Keakopa told AFP, and was aiming to reach 31
seats to become the outright winner.
If confirmed, its candidate, the Harvard-educated human
rights lawyer Duma Boko would be the next president.
The two other opposition parties, the Botswana Congress
Party and Botswana Patriotic Front took around a dozen seats together.
