One dead, 2 injured in shooting at mall hosting Halloween trick-or-treat event







Friday, November 1, 2024 - One person was killed Thursday night, October 31, when gunfire rang out inside a Washington State mall as the shopping complex was hosting a trick-or-treating Halloween event.

The fatal shooting happened at the second-floor food court of the Vancouver Mall just after 7:30 p.m. as shoppers ran for safety out of the building, the Columbian reported, citing emergency scanners.

Two people were injured and rushed to a local hospital, Vancouver Police said on X. Their conditions were not immediately known.





“There is currently no active threat inside the mall and police are making contact with people who were sheltering in place inside the mall,” the department said. “More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The chaotic scene unfolded as the mall was wrapping up its annual “Boo-tacular Trick-or-Treating” event.

The mall-wide Halloween celebration encouraged community members of all ages to dress in costumes and walk around to certain stores that were giving out candy.

The event was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.





One father had just finished up trick-or-treating with his wife and kids and was inside the mall’s Round1 bowling when people began running out of the bowling alley, before learning of an active shooter.

“I grabbed my two kids and put them behind me,” Gregory Iiams told the Columbian.

Officials haven’t released details of the shooter or the victims.