ATWOLI breaks silence after RUTO betrayed RAILA and cancelled JKIA and KETRACO deals with Adani – See what he said!





Saturday, November 23, 2024 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has welcomed President William Ruto's decision to scrap the government's deals with Indian firm Adani Group.

In a statement, Atwoli noted that Ruto's decision has restored the confidence of workers.

"COTU Kenya wishes to thank Ruto for the bold, timely, and unequivocal action following the cancellation of the Adani contracts.”

“This Presidential proclamation, issued on Thursday during the second State of Nation Address in Parliament, has restored the confidence of workers across all sectors but mostly those represented by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) under the Kenya Airports Authority,” Atwoli remarked.

He further stated that the cancellation of the deals serves as a reminder to government agencies that proper consultations with Kenyan workers are essential before implementing any reforms.

“With the cancellation of Adani, we wish to remind all agencies of the state and government that proper consultation with workers is a must prior to any strategic reforms.”

“Further, this bold move by the president is the clearest indication yet that the success of the Kemya Kwanza government will be rooting out any suspicious deals and the successful prosecution of corruption cases," Atwoli stated.

Additionally, the COTU boss noted that the organization will continue advocating for the promotion of social dialogue among the tripartite partners to achieve inclusive economic growth

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Ruto betrayed his supporters, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had vouched for Adani, by cancelling JKIA and KETRACO deals with Adani.

The Head of State noted that the new orders were informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST