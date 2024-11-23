Blow to RUTO as court suspends Government’s nefarious plot to snoop on people’s phones





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - The High Court in Nairobi has suspended the notice issued by the Communication Authority of Kenya directing phone dealers and those travelling to Kenya to declare their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Numbers to ensure tax compliance.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued a conservatory order yesterday, suspending the notice issued by the Authority on October 24 titled, "Public Notice on Enhancing Tax Compliance of Mobile Devices in Kenya."

In the directive, Justice Chacha Mwita ordered the petitioners to immediately serve the respondents with the applications after which the latter will have seven days to file a response.

The court decision comes hours after Katiba Institute filed a petition challenging the move by the Communications Authority that directed all visitors arriving in the country and all phone dealers to submit IMEI codes for imported and locally assembled phones.

In the notice shared by CA, all passengers entering Kenya would be required to declare their mobile devices on the F88 passenger declaration form before proceeding with their activities.

Katiba Institute in its petition claimed that the Authority's move would unlawfully allow mobile phone providers to expose an individual’s location and allow the government to trace one's communication history.

The petitioner further claimed that in case the regulator is given access to information stored by mobile service providers, it would be able to monitor people’s movements and calls in an unprecedented manner.

Katiba Institute also argued that the mandatory declaration of phone IMEI codes would deter many Kenyans from purchasing Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards from local mobile network providers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST