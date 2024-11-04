At least 36 dead after overcrowded and dilapidated bus plunged into a deep gorge in India (VIDEOs)

Monday, November 4, 2024 - A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, Nov. 4, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said.
The accident occurred in Almora district in the mountainous
state of Uttarakhand.
The bus was carrying around 60 people, and more than 20 have
been injured, said Deepak Rawat, a senior state government official.
Authorities said earlier they believed there were 42
passengers, which was how many people the bus could accommodate.
Teams of rescue and relief workers were deployed to the site
and officials feared the death toll may rise further, especially as seven
passengers in hospital were in critical condition.
Television footage showed parts of the bus mangled and
destroyed as it lay overturned on a rocky slope, close to a stream.
Rescuers were seen working to pull out passengers and
carrying bodies on stretchers.
The state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier said
rescue teams were working to quickly evacuate the injured passengers to nearby
hospitals and that authorities have been instructed to airlift those seriously
hurt.
The state government has opened an investigation into the
accident, said Vineet Pal, another official in the state.
He added that preliminary information suggested that the
dilapidated bus skidded before tumbling down a 200-foot-deep gorge.
A number of passengers managed to escape or were thrown out
by the impact, and then alerted authorities about the accident.
Two transport officials have been suspended for approving a
bus that was in poor condition, Pal said.
Watch videos below.
In #India, at least thirty six people have been killed after a bus plunged into a Himalayan ravine. The incident happened in the state of Uttarakhand. Authorities say three others are critically injured. The accident is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/MjSE4lVXx3— Our World (@MeetOurWorld) November 4, 2024
Almora, Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visits the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured in the bus accident pic.twitter.com/Y2TOmSs0UZ— IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2024
