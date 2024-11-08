Actress AMERICA FERRERA fleeing the US for a new life in the UK with her family after DONALD TRUMP's election victory







Friday, November 8, 2024 – American actress and movie director, America Ferrera is reportedly fleeing the US in search of the 'best opportunities' for her children in the UK following Donald Trump's election victory over Kamala Harris.

It was reported earlier this week that the Ugly Betty alum, 40, was planning to relocate across the pond with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their son Sebastian, six, and daughter Lucia, four.

Ferrera, who is said to be 'sick' that Trump was re-elected, will join a growing number of celebrities who have recently moved to the UK, amid growing tensions in the US.

America is sick that Donald Trump is President again,' an insider told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.'

They said the move does not mean that she is leaving Hollywood for good, as she wants to keep a 'presence' in the US for work and Latinas and women.

'She is going to continue to have a presence in the US for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education,' they said.

'She wants them to have the best opportunities possible and to her, being overseas for that is what is important.

'She's not abandoning the US, she is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids.'

Hello! Magazine reported on Tuesday that the Barbie actress had been spotted looking at a private school in South West London.

'It looks like she's planning to move to South West London,' a source told the publication.

'She has been checking out the local private school for her children. She was seen [at a private school in Barnes] at the open day and appeared very happy with what she saw.

'It's a school with a lot of celebrity children at it so her kids would fit in very well.'