MARTHA KARUA finally exits AZIMIO after RAILA ODINGA joined the government





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua has finally parted with Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, who is currently working with President William Ruto.

Karua was Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate in the 2022 general election in which their coalition was defeated by President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On Thursday, Karua led her party's National Delegates Convention in Nairobi to ratify the decision to pull out from the coalition.

Her exit has widened the already existing rift within the opposition coalition.

In a letter dated July 25, Karua notified Azimio of her party’s decision to exit the coalition.

“Our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” the letter from Narc Kenya said.

Karua, who was one of Odinga’s most loyal allies, protested his decision to have his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party join Ruto's administration.

She has been accusing the President of using a section of opposition luminaries to clean up his mess in the face of nationwide protests against his government a few months ago.

