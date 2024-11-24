Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta attended a traditional wedding ceremony where he took to the dancefloor amid cheers from other guests.
He rhythmically danced to the beat
after the deejay played Reasons by UB40, one of his favourite songs.
He took the microphone before the
video abruptly ended.
Amos Waweru, an emcee, disclosed
that the retired president had attended a traditional wedding ceremony where he
was the MC.
"It was an honour and privilege to invite the 4th
president, Hon Uhuru Kenyatta, to the stage. It was kind of nice to make him
and his guests smile all day, right?’’ he said.
No Stress: VIDEO of retired President UHURU KENYATTA dancing to UB40’s hit song at a traditional wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/tNZM7FwI3q— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 24, 2024
