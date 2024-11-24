



Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta attended a traditional wedding ceremony where he took to the dancefloor amid cheers from other guests.

He rhythmically danced to the beat after the deejay played Reasons by UB40, one of his favourite songs.

He took the microphone before the video abruptly ended.

Amos Waweru, an emcee, disclosed that the retired president had attended a traditional wedding ceremony where he was the MC.

"It was an honour and privilege to invite the 4th president, Hon Uhuru Kenyatta, to the stage. It was kind of nice to make him and his guests smile all day, right?’’ he said.

Watch the video.

No Stress: VIDEO of retired President UHURU KENYATTA dancing to UB40’s hit song at a traditional wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/tNZM7FwI3q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 24, 2024

