"We're a little bit worried he'll do something" Chilling 911 call before death of LIAM PAYNE shared in full as it shows hotel staff worried "life at risk"







Friday, October 18, 2024 - One Direction star Liam Payne left hotel staff concerned his "life could be at risk" in a tragic 911 call before his death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 at a Buenos Aires hotel on Wednesday evening, October 16 after falling from a balcony.

And in a desperate call to emergency services before his death, the hotel receptionist shared his concern for the star.

A recording of the 911 call was published by local media in Argentina.

In it, the hotel worker, identified as Esteban, says: "We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol.

"And well, he is conscious, he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."

He goes on: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony.

"And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

The worker tells the line operator that Liam had been staying there "two or three days" and that they couldn't get into his room.

Tragically, when police arrived, Liam was found dead after falling from his balcony. He had been staying at Hotel CasaSur in Palermo.

US publication were told by a local ambulance manager: "At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel. At 17.11 a same team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group.

"Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation."





Liam had reportedly been "behaving erratically" in the hotel earlier in the day. He had reportedly smashed his laptop and had to be carried back up to his room.

Below is the 911 conversation in full

911 responder: “What happened there, sir?”

Hotel employee: “Well, we have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please.”

911: “Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?”

Hotel employee: “Yes, correct.”

911: “You told me Costa Rica. Sorry but what number, sir?”

Hotel employee: “Costa Rica, 6032”

911: “That is Buenos Aires capital, between Arevalo and Kramer, right?”

Hotel manager: “Yes.”

911: “Hotel, you said? What’s the hotel called?”

Hotel employee: “CasaSur Palermo. And we need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

911: “How long has he been there? Or is it a residential hotel?”

Hotel employee: “No, no. He’s been here two or three days.”

911: “Understood. And you wouldn’t know any other information because you can’t get into the room, no?”

Hotel employee: “No.”

911: “We’ll notify the SAME medical response service, okay?”

Hotel employee: “Yes, what I ask you is that you send someone urgently because, well…”

911: “Any other information you can give me. Who are you, the manager?”

Hotel employee: “I am the head of reception.”

911: “You’d be in charge at the moment, right?”

Hotel employee: “Yes.”

911: “What’s your name, sir?”

Hotel employee: “Esteban.”

911: “Okay, this has been notified. Thank you for letting us know. You can hang up now.”

Hotel manager: “Are you sending the police as well or not?”

911: “The police for the area you’re in? Give me a second. Area 14.”

Hotel manager: “No, just send the SAME medical response service.”