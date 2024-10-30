Wear a ‘yellow’ t-shirt in Mt Kenya at your own risk- See how this man was chased away! UDA is unwanted in the region (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - A video has surfaced showing a man in a yellow t-shirt being chased away in the Mt. Kenya region.

The yellow colour is associated with the ruling UDA party which has lost popularity in the region.

Prominent lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, a strong critic of the current regime, shared the video on his X account and wrote, “Hapa Mt. Kenya, it has been declared a CRIME kuvaa nguo ya YELLOW…Hatutaki yellow fever hapa tena, it’s causing us political CONSTIPATION”.

The video comes at a time when President William Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region has dwindled, 2 years after the region voted for him en masse.

Hapa Mt. Kenya, it has been declared a CRIME kuvaa nguo ya YELLOW…Hatutaki yellow fever hapa tena, it’s causing us political CONSTIPATION. pic.twitter.com/D7waSz2gaM — Ndegwa Njiru Adv. (@NjiruAdv) October 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.