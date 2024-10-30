He had a large amount of cash - Details emerge about the suspect arrested in Dandora in connection with the murder of Wells Fargo HR boss as witnesses speak.





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - A suspect detained following the brutal murder of the Wells Fargo HR Manager had just moved into his newly rented single-roomed house at Dandora Phase Four in Embakasi North sub-County, Nairobi.

On Friday, October 25, the man only identified as "Mr. Okoth" approached the caretaker of the four-storey building located within the Charity area.



Introducing himself as a teacher, he rented a single-room house and within a few days, acquired various items including a bed, sofa set, TV, and sound system.



Witnesses said he also had a large amount of cash in his possession.



On the day he moved in, Okoth had at some point been joined by his brother who lives in the neighbourhood.



He spent the evening in the house and left the following day.



Okoth was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who combed through Dandora in an unannounced operation.



He was detained at the Muthaiga Police Station, alongside a woman found in his apartment during the search.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.