



Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Business almost came to a standstill at the busy Kamukunji market after county askaris and police officers were roughed up by traders while in the line of duty.

The law enforcement officers had gone to the market to arrest traders operating without valid business permits.

The traders turned against the askaris and police officers, accusing them of frequent harassment.

The traders rained kicks and blows on the enforcement officers, prompting them to scamper to safety.

“Ruto Must Go” slogans rent the air during the chaotic incident.

The incident occurs as Kenyans face challenging times, with many expressing regret over their choice in the last election.

The current administration, led by President William Ruto, had set high expectations with promises to enhance livelihoods across the nation.

County Askaris And Police Officers Beaten Up And Chased Away By Angry Traders At Kamukunji As ' Ruto Must Go' Slogans Rent The Air pic.twitter.com/Q6fr3lvdTB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.