We only agreed to impeach GACHAGUA for KINDIKI, not RAILA, WAIGURU, or anybody else – Mt. Kenya MPs start regretting.





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – A section of Mt. Kenya MPs are now regretting impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after they were duped to believe that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki would inherit Gachagua once he is impeached; something they now see may not be the case.

According to Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima, Meru MPs voted yes to impeach Gachagua in the hope that Kindiki would take over, but now other regions have also fronted their candidates for the same seat.

He noted that if he knew that Kindiki would not be an automatic DP, he would not have voted yes to impeach Gachagua.

The legislator elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket noted that since the impeachment motion was tabled in Parliament, many communities are lobbying to have one of their own appointed to the second-in-command seat.

“We hoped Kindiki was going to be appointed as DP but from the time we passed that impeachment, things are not as they were,” he stated highlighting the recent turn of political events as a riddle waiting to be unraveled.

The legislator further expressed his worries about the endless lobbying going on from various sectors of society rooting for their kinsmen to succeed Gachagua should the Senate uphold the deputy president's impeachment.

“Communities are lobbying to have their own as number two. I am concerned because we are now hearing of someone like Irungu Kang’ata. They are even calling us, lobbying us to support them,” he confessed.

Among those fronted are National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Kiharu Ndindi Nyoro.

