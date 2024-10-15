Stop condemning GACHAGUA, we are greedy and corrupt - Archbishop OLE SAPIT drops a bombshell with a message to the Senate ahead of impeachment





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has also urged the Senate to tread cautiously over the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at the retirement service held to honour Bishop David Mutisya at ACK St. Peters Pro-Cathedral in Garissa County, Ole Sapit called on elected Senators to carefully interrogate if the impeachment motion was based on merit.

“The (Senate) has been given a mandate as the upper house to hear and determine the impeachment case in a way of creating checks and balances after Parliament voted on the motion. They should look into the case carefully,” Bishop Ole Sapit appealed to the Senate.

At the same time, Bishop Ole Sapit has rooted for public leaders to undertake audits like the one Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was subjected to.

“Why don’t we find a way to conduct audits on every elected leader, the way Gachagua was forced to undergo so that we can know those who have taken public funds and abused their positions so that we can promote responsibility to all of us,” he stated.

At the retirement ceremony, Bishop Ole Sapit noted that there is a huge trust deficit at all leadership in the country which derails service delivery and impedes justice.

“We are living at interesting times, no leader or very few leaders in our dispensation today both at national, county and church can be able to invite people and publicly ask them to testify what they have done for we have had a deficit of being trustworthy,” he posited.

“We are very eager to point fingers at others while we are equally guilty as charged for greed has taken over.”

