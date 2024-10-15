GACHAGUA is as good as gone! You won’t believe who Parliament has appointed to prosecute him in the Senate





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s chances of surviving the upcoming impeachment are dwindling by the day.

This is after the National Assembly selected a four-member bipartisan committee that will prosecute Gachagua in the Senate.

The four-member team will help the impeachment motion mover Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West) at the Senate as they will be facing the Senators and Gachagua’s team as the battle to impeach the second in command is expected to take place before the lawmakers.

The four include vocal Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairperson George Murugara, and Kanduyi Member of Parliament John Makali.

Murugara and Makali will be representing the House's majority side at the Senate while Otiende and Kaluma will be representing the minority side from the National Assembly.

Gachagua is set to face the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday this week as the House will be acting as a jury following his impeachment by the National Assembly on 11 grounds ranging from gross violation of the Constitution, which includes undermining the President, the Cabinet and the effective discharge of the national government's executive mandate.

He is also accused of undermining devolution and violating Article 160 (1) of the Constitution on the Institutional and Decisional Independence of Judges as well as committing crimes under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, gross economic crimes under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST