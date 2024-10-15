GACHAGUA is as good as gone! You won’t believe who Parliament has appointed to prosecute him in the Senate

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s chances of surviving the upcoming impeachment are dwindling by the day.
This is after the National
Assembly selected a four-member bipartisan committee that will prosecute
Gachagua in the Senate.
The four-member team will
help the impeachment motion mover Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West) at the
Senate as they will be facing the Senators and Gachagua’s team as the battle to
impeach the second in command is expected to take place before the lawmakers.
The four include vocal Homa Bay
Town MP Peter Kaluma, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the Justice and Legal Affairs
Committee chairperson George Murugara, and Kanduyi Member of Parliament John
Makali.
Murugara and Makali will be
representing the House's majority side at the Senate while Otiende and Kaluma
will be representing the minority side from the National Assembly.
Gachagua is set to face the
Senate on Wednesday and Thursday this week as the House will be acting as
a jury following his impeachment by the National Assembly on 11 grounds
ranging from gross violation of the Constitution, which includes undermining
the President, the Cabinet and the effective discharge of the national
government's executive mandate.
He is also accused of
undermining devolution and violating Article 160 (1) of the Constitution on the
Institutional and Decisional Independence of Judges as well as committing
crimes under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, gross economic crimes
under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, and the Proceeds of Crime
and Anti-Money Laundering Act.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
