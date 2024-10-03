We need ADANI now more than ever – President RUTO defends controversial JKIA deal despite public uproar





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has maintained that the decision to lease the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian conglomerate Adani is the way to go.

Speaking during the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, the Head of State noted that the proposed renovation and expansion of the JKIA was significant to enable it to host more visitors.

President Ruto in his speech noted that the government’s ambitious plan to expand JKIA would enable the main airport to host up to five million visitors by 2027.

According to Ruto, Kenya is one of the best tourist destinations globally, making the proposed revamp an utmost priority.

He noted he would do anything and everything within his powers, including leasing JKIA to Adani, to ensure that it hits its target of five million tourists by 2027.

Ruto's remarks come amid growing public opposition to the government's plan to lease JKIA to Adani.

In March, Adani Group submitted a proposal to take over the management of JKIA.

The Indian company has proposed renovating JKIA by pumping in Ksh238 billion to bring it to the required standards and subsequently recoup its investment over 30 years.

However, details about the deal would later be leaked by a whistleblower leading to uproar from Kenyans and airport workers.

The High Court would later slam the brakes on the deal, issuing orders temporarily halting the proposed takeover.

