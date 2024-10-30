RUTO means business as he finally releases SHA billions to clear outstanding bills – Look!





Wednesday October 30, 2024 – President William Ruto is walking the talk as far as the health of Kenyans is concerned.

This is after he moved to clear the billions the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) owed to hospitals to allow them to continue treating Kenyans.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Ministry of Health announced that it had released Ksh 9 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA) to help clear the NHIF debts.

According to the Health Principal Secretary, Harry Kimtai, the funds will also include an additional Ksh 1 billion for the Linda Mama Program.

The government plans to continue with offering free healthcare to expectant mothers using the additional allocation to the Linda Mama program.

Speaking in Nakuru during the inauguration of the Rift Region Multi-Sectoral Committee, Kimtai revealed the funds will reflect in hospitals' bank accounts by the end of this week.

This announcement comes 29 days after the rollout of SHA, which has been subject of debate over teething problems experienced following the government's decision to transition to SHIF from NHIF.

Initially, faith based health care institutions and other private facilities had threatened to down their tools over what they termed as the government's delay in releasing funds owed to them by NHIF.

However, the PS affirmed that the government was keen to address the challenges to ensure that no patients were denied services amid the standoff.

This comes even as Kenyans across the country, reporting to various hospitals continue to highlight cases of being denied services which has been partly attributed to the payment stalemate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST