Village head dragged to court for dating married women







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Herbert Musiyandaka, the head of Musiyandaka Village in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, is facing possible removal from his position after being accused of engaging in an affair with a married woman, marking his second adultery scandal.

The accusations, brought forth by Peter Mashava, have cast doubt on Musiyandaka’s credibility and leadership within the community.

Mashava, deeply troubled by the alleged affair, took Musiyandaka to Chief Saurombe’s community court last Sunday, accusing the village head of having an illicit relationship with his wife, Esther Mlambo. Mashava revealed that threats forced him to abandon his home, believing they were connected to Musiyandaka.

“I have been receiving threatening messages from an unknown number ever since I raised this issue. I believe these threats are from Musiyandaka because people in the village have been telling me for a while that he is bedding my wife,” Mashava stated.

In response to the affair, Mashava sent his wife back to her parents but claims Musiyandaka forced him to allow her to return to the marital home. “He argued that I had no choice but to stay with her, even though I could not endure her wayward behaviour anymore,” Mashava explained.

Mashava eventually abandoned his home again after Mlambo’s return, and rumours about the affair spread throughout the village. Villagers claimed to have seen Musiyandaka frequently visiting Mashava's homestead in the company of his wife.

“When I went to register my household with the village head, he refused and told me the homestead now belongs to my wife,” Mashava further alleged.

Following these events, Mashava claims the threatening messages escalated. “The texts warned that I would be killed if I continued pursuing this with the court,” he said.

Chief Saurombe voiced his concern over Musiyandaka’s actions, which have eroded trust in his leadership. “This is not the first time Musiyandaka has been involved in such a scandal. His leadership is now under scrutiny because no one still trusts him as a leader,” Chief Saurombe said.

The court hearing was adjourned to 20 October after both Musiyandaka and Mlambo failed to appear in court, leaving the matter unresolved for now.