Village head dragged to court for dating married women

Monday, October 22, 2024 - Herbert Musiyandaka, the head of Musiyandaka Village in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, is facing possible removal from his position after being accused of engaging in an affair with a married woman, marking his second adultery scandal.
The accusations, brought forth by Peter Mashava, have cast
doubt on Musiyandaka’s credibility and leadership within the community.
Mashava, deeply troubled by the alleged affair, took
Musiyandaka to Chief Saurombe’s community court last Sunday, accusing the
village head of having an illicit relationship with his wife, Esther Mlambo.
Mashava revealed that threats forced him to abandon his home, believing they
were connected to Musiyandaka.
“I have been receiving threatening messages from an unknown
number ever since I raised this issue. I believe these threats are from
Musiyandaka because people in the village have been telling me for a while that
he is bedding my wife,” Mashava stated.
In response to the affair, Mashava sent his wife back to her
parents but claims Musiyandaka forced him to allow her to return to the marital
home. “He argued that I had no choice but to stay with her, even though I could
not endure her wayward behaviour anymore,” Mashava explained.
Mashava eventually abandoned his home again after Mlambo’s
return, and rumours about the affair spread throughout the village. Villagers
claimed to have seen Musiyandaka frequently visiting Mashava's homestead in the
company of his wife.
“When I went to register my household with the village head,
he refused and told me the homestead now belongs to my wife,” Mashava further
alleged.
Following these events, Mashava claims the threatening
messages escalated. “The texts warned that I would be killed if I continued
pursuing this with the court,” he said.
Chief Saurombe voiced his concern over Musiyandaka’s
actions, which have eroded trust in his leadership. “This is not the first time
Musiyandaka has been involved in such a scandal. His leadership is now under
scrutiny because no one still trusts him as a leader,” Chief Saurombe said.
The court hearing was adjourned to 20 October after both
Musiyandaka and Mlambo failed to appear in court, leaving the matter unresolved
for now.
