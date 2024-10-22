Man discovers Pastor who officiated his wedding is the father of his 2 children







Monday, October 22, 2024 - In a shocking twist, a pastor from the End Time Messages church in Chiredzi has been ordered to pay child support after DNA tests revealed he fathered two children with the woman whose wedding he officiated.

The marriage of Eunice Mururi and Farai Hatirarami crumbled after it was confirmed that Hatirarami is not the biological father of the children Fatai had believed were his. Mururi recently took Pastor Vhetu to Chiredzi Magistrate Court, seeking US$700 in monthly child maintenance for her two children, aged 8 and 4.

In a surprising turn of events, Pastor Vhetu admitted in court to fathering the children but pleaded for a lower maintenance payment. He argued that his income as a pastor comes primarily from tithes and offerings, often in the form of food hampers rather than cash. Represented by Farai Chauke of F. Chauke and Associates, Vhetu claimed that he had no regular salary and could only afford 150 ZiG per child as maintenance.

Aside from his pastoral duties, Vhetu revealed that he is also a farmer and already has eight other children to support. He informed the court that he has no bank account, only an EcoCash account, and pledged to cover the children’s school uniforms and fees. However, he controversially suggested that new clothes should only be bought in June or December, sarcastically stating, “only Elon Musk’s children receive new clothes every month.”

Magistrate Diana Musiiwa was unimpressed by Vhetu’s arguments, calling his offer “insincere” and ruling that he must pay US$175 per month for both children. The case has left the community stunned, with many shocked by the pastor’s actions and the collapse of the marriage he once officiated.