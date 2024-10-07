Video of the two priests arrested for causing chaos at a bar in Tharaka Nithi while drunk - They were heavily intoxicated.





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Two priests from Mukothima Catholic Parish are in police custody after being arrested for causing a disturbance at 1.2 Bar and Restaurant in Tharaka Nithi County.

According to a police report, the priests became violent after getting intoxicated, leading to the destruction of property.

They reportedly broke several glasses valued at around Ksh 6,000 during the altercation, prompting the bar’s owner to file a complaint with the local police.

The priests were arrested for being drunk and disorderly and are currently being held as investigations into the incident continue.

A video of the priests being handcuffed by the police has surfaced.

One of the priests tried to plead for forgiveness but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

Video of the two priests arrested for causing chaos at a bar in Tharaka Nithi while drunk pic.twitter.com/i6xJyKoxDi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.