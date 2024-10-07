Unmasked: Here is the guy NIS planted to spy on MORARA KEBASO! He volunteered to as a Chief of Staff at Morara’s office in Kahawa Sukari (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Lawyer-turned-activist Morara Kebaso has claimed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has planted a mole in his team, a claim he made after a series of unusual occurrences that have been plaguing him for a while.

“In my team, the NIS placed a mole a long time ago. This is the truth. I have a mole in my team,” Kebaso narrated in a video posted on his X platform.

Morara claimed that on the day he was arrested on September 30th, a phone call from his headquarters to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed his presence in the facility.

“Someone was called here and asked if the boss was in. After that, he called the DCI. When DCI came to this office for an arrest, they didn’t guess. They didn’t look for my office. Remember this compound is so big with so many offices. They came straight to my office as if they already had the plan and layout of the office,” he noted.

The identity of the suspected NIS mole in Morara’s team has been unmasked.

His name is Patrick Mwongera, also known as The Villager 254 on X.

Patrick volunteered as the Chief of Staff at Morara’s office.

However, he had been sent by NIS to spy on the vocal political activist.

See his photos below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.