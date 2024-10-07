Unmasked: Here is the guy NIS planted to spy on MORARA KEBASO! He volunteered to as a Chief of Staff at Morara’s office in Kahawa Sukari (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Lawyer-turned-activist Morara Kebaso has claimed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has planted a mole in his team, a claim he made after a series of unusual occurrences that have been plaguing him for a while.
“In my team, the NIS placed a mole
a long time ago. This is the truth. I have a mole in my team,” Kebaso narrated
in a video posted on his X platform.
Morara claimed that on the day he
was arrested on September 30th, a phone call from his headquarters to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed his
presence in the facility.
“Someone was called here and asked
if the boss was in. After that, he called the DCI. When DCI came to this office
for an arrest, they didn’t guess. They didn’t look for my office. Remember this
compound is so big with so many offices. They came straight to my office as if
they already had the plan and layout of the office,” he noted.
The identity of the suspected NIS
mole in Morara’s team has been unmasked.
His name is Patrick Mwongera, also
known as The Villager 254 on X.
Patrick volunteered as the Chief
of Staff at Morara’s office.
However, he had been sent by NIS
to spy on the vocal political activist.
See his photos below.
