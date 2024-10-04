Luos can’t impeach RAILA, Kalenjins can’t impeach RUTO, yet Kikuyu leaders are being used by both to oust GACHAGUA – Claims UHURU’s lawyer





Friday, October 4, 2024 - One of President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lawyers has blasted Mt Kenya Members of Parliament for supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Friday morning, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said it is shameful how Kikuyus are being used to fight their own leaders, while those orchestrating it would never attempt to impeach their own.

Njiru questioned whether MPs from the Luo or Kalenjin communities would ever agree to impeach their respective political kingpins, Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

“Luo MPs cannot impeach Raila, Kalenjin's MPs cannot impeach Ruto but only foolish Kikuyus can impeach their own,” Njiru said.

During the tabling of Gachagua’s impeachment motion on Tuesday, a majority of MPs from the Kikuyu community backed the motion, accusing him of being a tribal bigot and disrespecting President William Ruto.

