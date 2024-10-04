Video of Kirinyaga Central MP GACHOKI GITARI apologising for signing and supporting the impeachment motion of DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA





Friday, October 4, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kirinyaga Central Member of Parliament, Gachoki Gitari apologizing to his constituents for signing for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gitari was among 291 Members of Parliament who signed for the impeachment of Gachagua on Tuesday.

In a video on Thursday, Gachoki apologised and said he didn’t know what he was signing and vowed to vote against the DP's impeachment on Tuesday during the final voting.

Here is the video.

BREAKING:

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari withdraws from Gachagua's impeachment and exposes the “evil scheme” behind DP Gachagua's ouster.

We don't care.#ImpeachBoth #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/1ku5XhIaht — Swaleh🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Mkenya_7) October 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST