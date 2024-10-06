VICTOR OSIMHEN’s transfer market value drops from €130m to €75m







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Victor Osimhen’s valuation has dropped following his move to Turkish champions Galatasaray according to a new report.

The 25-year-old linked up with Galatasaray from Napoli on a season-long loan deal this summer and was previously valued at €130m.

But clauses in his deal mean his value has dropped to €75m which still makes him the most valuable player in the Turkish Super Lig with a price tag of €75m according to the Transfer Market Website.

Former Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and fellow Morocco World Cup star Sofiyan Amrabat are next in value to Osimhen in Turkey - at 22 Million Euros each.

Osimhen‘s devaluation comes after failed bids by Chelsea to sign him this summer.