VICTOR OSIMHEN’s transfer market value drops from €130m to €75m

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Victor Osimhen’s valuation has dropped following his move to Turkish champions Galatasaray according to a new report.
The 25-year-old linked up with Galatasaray from Napoli on a
season-long loan deal this summer and was previously valued at €130m.
But clauses in his deal mean his value has dropped to €75m
which still makes him the most valuable player in the Turkish Super Lig with a
price tag of €75m according to the Transfer Market Website.
Former Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and fellow Morocco
World Cup star Sofiyan Amrabat are next in value to Osimhen in Turkey - at 22
Million Euros each.
Osimhen‘s devaluation comes after failed bids by Chelsea to
sign him this summer.
0 Comments