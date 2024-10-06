Footballer handed huge ban as he admits to biting opponent on the neck

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Preston forward, Milutin Osmajic has been hit with an eight-match ban following his bite on Blackburn's Owen Beck.
Montenegro international Osmajic left teeth marks on the
shoulder of Rovers defender Owen Beck but escaped a red card as referee Matt
Donohue had not seen the biting take place during last month's 0-0 draw at
Deepdale.
Donohue actually sent off Beck, who had kicked Duane Holmes
after the incident.
For his act of violent conduct, Beck was hit with a
three-match ban and he has already missed Blackburn's games against QPR and
Coventry.
On Friday, October 4, Osmajic was also found guilty of
violent conduct by the Football Association. His ban is significantly longer
than Beck's due to the severity of the offence.
A statement from the FA issued on Friday morning read:
'Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension
and £15,000 fine for misconduct during their match against Blackburn Rovers in
the EFL Championship on Sunday 22 September.
'The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent
conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent Regulatory
Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will
be published in due course.'
Preston issued a statement with the Championship club
'acknowledging the decision', adding it will provide no further comment until
the written reasons are published.
Left-back Beck was sent off after he took a swipe at Holmes
in the aftermath of Yuki Ohashi's foul on Osmajic.
0 Comments