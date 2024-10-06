Footballer handed huge ban as he admits to biting opponent on the neck







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Preston forward, Milutin Osmajic has been hit with an eight-match ban following his bite on Blackburn's Owen Beck.

Montenegro international Osmajic left teeth marks on the shoulder of Rovers defender Owen Beck but escaped a red card as referee Matt Donohue had not seen the biting take place during last month's 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

Donohue actually sent off Beck, who had kicked Duane Holmes after the incident.

For his act of violent conduct, Beck was hit with a three-match ban and he has already missed Blackburn's games against QPR and Coventry.

On Friday, October 4, Osmajic was also found guilty of violent conduct by the Football Association. His ban is significantly longer than Beck's due to the severity of the offence.

A statement from the FA issued on Friday morning read: 'Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension and £15,000 fine for misconduct during their match against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Sunday 22 September.

'The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.'

Preston issued a statement with the Championship club 'acknowledging the decision', adding it will provide no further comment until the written reasons are published.

Left-back Beck was sent off after he took a swipe at Holmes in the aftermath of Yuki Ohashi's foul on Osmajic.