Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Two people reportedly died after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into River Kibos along the Mamboleo-Miwani Road in Kisumu County.

Reports indicate that the driver was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river.

Five other passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital.

See photos from the scene of the accident.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.