A prominent Embu businessman who went missing after being summoned by DCI found dumped at a farm in Nyeri after locals threatened to storm Embu police station.





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - A prominent businessman from Embu who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances has been found.

The youthful businessman identified as Jimmie Irungu went missing after being summoned by DCI.

He had been accused of being one of the organizers of the Gen Z demos in Embu and summoned to appear before DCI officers at Embu police station.

His car was found dumped by the roadside.

Local residents threatened to storm Embu police station on Monday, following his disappearance.

The businessman was found on Sunday morning dumped at a farm in Nyeri after the local residents and activists threatened to hold protests.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.