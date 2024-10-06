The daughter that Dagoretti North MP BEATRICE ELACHI had with an Arab Guy leading to her crumbled marriage after her husband demanded a DNA test (PHOTO).





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi parted ways with her estranged husband Brian Tendwa Aguba after a DNA test revealed that he was not the biological father to their secondborn child.

Elachi reportedly had the kid with an Arab guy when she relocated to Mombasa for work.

Brian and Elachi met in 2007 and fell in love.

After a few months of dating, he moved to her house.

In 2008, she relocated to Mombasa for work where she worked for years and later returned to Nairobi.

She was dumped by her husband when she returned to Nairobi after he demanded a DNA test for her second-born daughter.

Elachi later sued Brian for child support for their firstborn daughter, claiming that she had been sent out of school after he refused to pay school fees.

The court compelled Brian to take care of his daughter and signed a parental responsibility agreement.

