Doctor charged in actor MATTHEW PERRY case pleads guilty







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the doctors implicated in the ketamine-related death of actor Matthew Perry, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug.

Appearing in federal court in Los Angeles, Chavez admitted to the charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, moving him closer to a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. His sentencing is set for April 2024.

Chavez remains free on a $50,000 bond but has surrendered his passport and agreed to cease practising medicine. His medical license is expected to be formally revoked soon, as the plea agreement outlines the basis for the medical board to issue a complaint against him.

The case stems from a wider investigation into Perry’s death, in which several individuals were arrested. Chavez was one of two physicians charged, along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who allegedly referred to Perry as a "moron" in an email exchange about the sale of ketamine. Chavez is one of three individuals who have taken plea deals, joining Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming, who allegedly helped facilitate the drug transactions.

Meanwhile, Dr Plasencia and another defendant, Jasveen Sangha—known as "The Ketamine Queen"—have pleaded not guilty and are continuing to fight their charges.

Chavez's attorney, Matthew Binninger, said his client is fully cooperating with authorities and has begun the process of surrendering his medical license.