Doctor charged in actor MATTHEW PERRY case pleads guilty

Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the doctors implicated in the ketamine-related death of actor Matthew Perry, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug.
Appearing in federal court in Los Angeles, Chavez admitted
to the charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, moving him closer to a
potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. His sentencing is set for April
2024.
Chavez remains free on a $50,000 bond but has surrendered
his passport and agreed to cease practising medicine. His medical license is
expected to be formally revoked soon, as the plea agreement outlines the basis
for the medical board to issue a complaint against him.
The case stems from a wider investigation into Perry’s
death, in which several individuals were arrested. Chavez was one of two
physicians charged, along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who allegedly referred
to Perry as a "moron" in an email exchange about the sale of
ketamine. Chavez is one of three individuals who have taken plea deals, joining
Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming, who allegedly helped
facilitate the drug transactions.
Meanwhile, Dr Plasencia and another defendant, Jasveen
Sangha—known as "The Ketamine Queen"—have pleaded not guilty and are
continuing to fight their charges.
Chavez's attorney, Matthew Binninger, said his client is
fully cooperating with authorities and has begun the process of surrendering
his medical license.
