Twist as MORARA KEBASO reaches out to embattled GACHAGUA for partnership to expose RUTO’s Government

Friday, October 11, 2024 – Lawyer and Activist Morara Kebaso is hell-bent on bringing President William Ruto and his administration down by any means necessary even if he is to use impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he reached out to Gachagua for partnership in his bid to expose Ruto’s government.

Taking to his official X, Morara revealed that he believes that Gachagua has a lot of information that could help in revealing to Kenyans what is really happening in the country.

He went on to challenge the DP to share the information that he had.

"I believe you have a lot of information that can help me in my vampire diaries. Would you like to share this info?" tweeted Marara.

According to the activist, he cannot attack the Deputy President at the moment because he is facing an impeachment battle.

Instead of attacking him, Morara has extended the olive branch to the DP so that the do can expose the Kenya Kwanza Government together.

"I never kick a man when he is down. Hello Rigathi you have a missed call from me", read part of the tweet.

Morara's call for alliance comes at a time when the Deputy President is facing an impeachment trial at the Senate.

This is after 281 Members of Parliament voted in favor of an impeachment motion against Gachagua pending permanent removal by the Senate.

The call for the alliance by Morara means that Gachagua would help Morara with more information as he continues with his quest to criticize the Kenya Kwanza Government.

The activist rose to fame with his social media videos which he recorded while holding to account the Ruto government for stalled projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST