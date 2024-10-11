Twist as MORARA KEBASO reaches out to embattled GACHAGUA for partnership to expose RUTO’s Government

Friday, October 11, 2024 – Lawyer and Activist Morara Kebaso is hell-bent on bringing President William Ruto and his administration down by any means necessary even if he is to use impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This is after he reached out to Gachagua for partnership in his bid to expose Ruto’s government.
Taking to his official X, Morara
revealed that he believes that Gachagua has a lot of information that could
help in revealing to Kenyans what is really happening in the country.
He went on to challenge the DP
to share the information that he had.
"I believe you have a lot
of information that can help me in my vampire diaries. Would you like to share
this info?" tweeted Marara.
According to the activist, he
cannot attack the Deputy President at the moment because he is facing an
impeachment battle.
Instead of attacking him, Morara
has extended the olive branch to the DP so that the do can expose the Kenya
Kwanza Government together.
"I never kick a man when he
is down. Hello Rigathi you have a missed call from me", read part of the
tweet.
Morara's call for alliance comes
at a time when the Deputy President is facing an impeachment trial at the
Senate.
This is after 281 Members of
Parliament voted in favor of an impeachment motion against Gachagua pending
permanent removal by the Senate.
The call for the alliance by
Morara means that Gachagua would help Morara with more information as he
continues with his quest to criticize the Kenya Kwanza Government.
The activist rose to fame with
his social media videos which he recorded while holding to account the Ruto
government for stalled projects.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments