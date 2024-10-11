A beautiful lady exposed as a serial conwoman targeting shop owners - A victim exposes her and releases a CCTV footage (VIDEO).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - A middle-aged lady has been exposed on social media for reportedly conning shop owners in Nairobi.

According to a victim, she goes to shops and buys items, before editing Mpesa messages when paying.

The victim revealed that she visited her shop and bought items worth Ksh 9,100.

She edited the Mpesa message when paying for the items via the pay bill.

The victim realized that the Mpesa message had been edited after the lady left.

It was later discovered that she had conned another trader Ksh 20,000 two weeks ago using the same trick.

Watch the footage.

A Beautiful Lady Exposed as a Serial Conwoman Targeting Shop Owners- A Victim Exposes Her pic.twitter.com/1jPANKWzNy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 11, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.