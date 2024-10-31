TRUMP rides on a garbage truck and wears garbage picker uniform to a rally days after BIDEN called his supporters garbage (VIDEOs)







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Just a day after US President Joe Biden called Donald Trump's supporters "garbage," the Republican presidential nominee arrived in a garbage truck wearing the uniform of a garbage picker at his Wisconsin rally on Wednesday (Oct 30).

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden," the former US president said while addressing his supporters on the road.

The garbage truck was covered with Trump's campaign logo, flag, and the American flag while Trump was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle.

Trump then proceeded to his rally in Wisconsin wearing the bright safety vest.





The Republican presidential nominee started his speech telling his supporters that they were "the heart and soul of America", and accused his political opponents of calling them "garbage".

"And I must begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage. Without question, my supporters are far higher quality than crooked Joe or lying Kamala," Trump said.





Trump also aimed at the Democratic party, accusing its leaders of labelling his supporters with derogatory terms over the past nine years including "fascist, deplorables, irredeemables and Nazis."

Trump hilariously narrated how he decided to wear his garbage uniform for the rally.

"One of my people came in and said, 'Sir, you know, the word garbage is the hottest thing right now...would you like to drive a garbage truck?' I said 'NO WAY!' But they said, 'If you did, it makes you look thinner.' I said, 'Oh...' and they got me when they said I look thinner," Trump narrated his "actual" reason for wearing the jacket on stage.





I may never wear a blue jacket again. I may go in this," he further added.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Oct 29) appeared to describe one or some Trump supporters as "garbage.”

BREAKING: President Biden calls all Trump supporters (roughly 74M people) "garbage" in newly released footage.



The development comes after days of the media telling Americans that this word is "x-rated, hateful, and abhorrent."



"The only garbage I see floating out there is his… pic.twitter.com/PiJI4cfzkB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

President Trump tells the story of how the garbage truck and the orange vest came to be.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fmoYkWNhwK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024