FA apologises to Muslim female football player after male referee banned her from playing because she refused to wear shorts

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - The Football Association has issued an apology to a Muslim footballer after a referee barred her from playing a match for refusing to wear shorts due to her religious beliefs.
British-born Somali football player and coach, Iqra Ismail
was meant to play for United Dragons as a half-time substitute in a
Greater London Women's Football League (GLWFC) match against Tower
Hamlets FC on Monday.
According to Iqra, GLWFC stopped her from playing because of
her religious beliefs.
'I was told that I was not allowed to play football because
of my religious beliefs. Yes, you heard that correctly, in 2024' she wrote on
IG.
She continued: 'The Greater London Women's Football League
have decided to stop me from playing because I refuse to wear shorts with my
playing kit.'
'I've been playing in this league for almost five years now
wearing tracksuit bottoms and every year, they've made it more and more
difficult for women like me to play.
'Now this year, they've drawn the line and banned me from
playing until I compromise my beliefs.
'The Middlesex FA referee for yesterday's game said that the
league had told him strictly not to allow women like me to wear tracksuit
bottoms regardless of the colour or if it matches our kits or not.
'If we do not wear shorts, we cannot play. That is what I
was told yesterday. So, of course, I stood by my principles, and that meant
yesterday, I was not allowed to kick a ball.
'At this level, the priority should be making football
accessible, and the Greater London Women's Football League have done the exact
opposite.
'They asked me why women's football lacks diversity and why
it's difficult to find women who look like me in the competitive game. Things
like this are the reason.
'Yesterday, I was so angry and frustrated literally to the
point of tears and I've genuinely never felt that isolated, but my
responsibility is to advocate for women like me, so these things can't happen,
because they can't happen'.
The FA has since apologised to Iqra and explained that she
will be able to wear tracksuit bottoms in her next match, according to Sky
Sports.
A spokesperson from GLWFL told MailOnline: 'The Greater
London Women's Football League is fully committed to ensuring that football is
an inclusive and welcoming environment for everybody. We are keen to
engage positively with Iqra as we do with all our members.
'We have also been liaising with the relevant County FAs and
The FA, to better understand the detail of the guidance regarding what women
and girls can wear when playing football, that ensures their faith or religious
beliefs are not compromised.
'It was our understanding that players were permitted to
wear tights or tracksuit bottoms to cover their legs but that they would also
have to wear shorts on top, to adhere to club colours regulations. It was this
requirement that our referee was seeking to adhere to this weekend.
'However, we have since been made aware that shorts on top
of tracksuits or tights are not required and that the match official should
accommodate this to ensure the players feel as comfortable as possible.
'We will be providing this updated guidance to all our match
officials and members and want to ensure everyone, including Iqra, that we
fully support the principle that players should wear clothing that ensures
their faith and/or religious beliefs are not compromised.'
0 Comments