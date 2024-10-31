DONALD TRUMP mocks BEYONCÉ for not singing at KAMALA HARRIS’ rally







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump criticized Beyoncé for endorsing his opponent and mocked her appearance at a recent rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston.

Trump, sporting an orange and yellow vest from a previous appearance tied to President Biden’s “garbage” comments, used the opportunity to disparage the iconic singer for not performing at the Houston event.

Trump told supporters that Beyoncé’s decision not to sing at Harris’s rally supposedly led to both Harris and Beyoncé being booed. While Beyoncé did attend Harris’s event in Texas last Friday, she specified that her presence was not as a celebrity performer but as a mother supporting Harris’s campaign efforts. Contrary to Trump’s claim, there is no record of Beyoncé or Harris being booed at the event.

With a history of strong political endorsements and a dedicated fanbase known as the “Beyhive,” Beyoncé’s political stance has long been visible. Her support for Harris, along with her appearance at the event, has underscored her ongoing influence in political spaces, despite Trump’s latest critique.