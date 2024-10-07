Dramatic scenes as a man is abducted by suspected rogue state agents in Fedha Estate, Embakasi (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment an unidentified man was abducted by rogue state agents in Fedha Estate, Embakasi.

In the video, the victim is seen crying for help as the heavily built men suspected to be members of the DCI’s crack unit involved in clandestine operations try to bundle him into a heavily tinted double cabin pickup.

He was eventually overpowered and bundled into the vehicle, which later sped off.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called out the security agencies over frequent cases of abduction of Kenyans by the police.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday night, Gachagua made it clear that he will never support the abduction of Kenyans by the police.

He reminded President Ruto of his promise that no Kenyan would be abducted during his regime.

Watch the video.

A man captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue state agents in Fedha Estate, Embakasi

