Treasury CS JOHN MBADI plans to restrict public officers from using fuel guzzlers to reduce wastage.





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi is seeking to reduce the use of fuel guzzlers by public officers in a bid to reduce wastage amid budget shortfalls.

In his proposal, Mbadi has set engine capacity limits allowable for vehicles that run on taxpayers’ cash.

The move could hit high-flying government officials who have been using fuel guzzlers. Under the plan, vehicles assigned to top guns, including cabinet secretaries, will be limited to an engine capacity of 2,600cc for saloon cars and 3,000cc for utility vehicles.

Apart from CSs, speakers of Parliament, chief justice, attorney general, secretary to cabinet, and head of public service will also be required to comply with this directive.

Most government functionaries ride in V8-powered engines, most of which are in the range of 4,000cc and above.

Prado V8, Mercedes Benz 580, Lexus 570, and Nissan Patrol are common with officials, including those below ministerial level appointments.

Principal Secretaries, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Judges, Director of Public Prosecutions, and clerks of Parliament will be required to use even smaller cars.

The engine capacity for this cadre of staff should not exceed 2,400cc for saloon cars and 3,000cc utility vehicles.

This will also be the case for heads of constitutional commissions and independent offices, commissioners of the constitutional bodies, and the Inspector General of Police.

The Treasury wants official cars for High Court judges, and chief executive officers of state corporations limited to 2,000cc and 2,900cc respectively.

Mbadi also wants state agencies to drop passenger utility vehicles above 3,000cc, unless for specialised jobs and security purposes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST