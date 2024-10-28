Treasury CS JOHN MBADI plans to restrict public officers from using fuel guzzlers to reduce wastage.

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi is seeking to reduce the use of fuel guzzlers by public officers in a bid to reduce wastage amid budget shortfalls.
In his proposal, Mbadi has set
engine capacity limits allowable for vehicles that run on taxpayers’ cash.
The move could hit high-flying
government officials who have been using fuel guzzlers. Under the plan,
vehicles assigned to top guns, including cabinet secretaries, will be limited
to an engine capacity of 2,600cc for saloon cars and 3,000cc for utility
vehicles.
Apart from CSs, speakers of
Parliament, chief justice, attorney general, secretary to cabinet, and head of
public service will also be required to comply with this directive.
Most government functionaries ride in V8-powered engines, most of which are in the range of 4,000cc and above.
Prado V8, Mercedes Benz 580, Lexus 570, and Nissan Patrol are common with
officials, including those below ministerial level appointments.
Principal Secretaries, Supreme
Court and Court of Appeal Judges, Director of Public Prosecutions, and clerks of
Parliament will be required to use even smaller cars.
The engine capacity for this
cadre of staff should not exceed 2,400cc for saloon cars and 3,000cc utility
vehicles.
This will also be the case for
heads of constitutional commissions and independent offices, commissioners of
the constitutional bodies, and the Inspector General of Police.
The Treasury wants official cars
for High Court judges, and chief executive officers of state corporations limited
to 2,000cc and 2,900cc respectively.
Mbadi also wants state agencies
to drop passenger utility vehicles above 3,000cc, unless for specialised jobs
and security purposes.
