President RUTO urges Kenya Forest Service officers not to ruin their careers with integrity issues





Monday, October 28, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged Kenya Forest Service officers to safeguard their careers by steering clear of integrity issues.

Speaking during their pass-out parade on Monday, Ruto said that laxity, competence, and integrity issues have been a big hindrance to the growth of the service in the previous years.

Ruto insisted that the new lot has a chance to change the tides for the KFS.

He said that they now have the chance to make Kenya the world’s environmental headquarters by serving responsibly.

“The challenge our Kenya Forests Service has faced in the past is that of laxity, incompetence, and integrity.

"I want to ask in this very important graduation ceremony, do not allow your career to be tainted with integrity issues, or laxity or incompetence,” he said.

Ruto said that laxity, competence, and integrity issues have been a big hindrance to the growth of the service in the previous years.

Ruto insisted that the new lot has a chance to change the tides for the KFS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST