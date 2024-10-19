T.I.'s son, KING HARRIS, arrested on failure to appear in court







Friday, October 18, 2024 - King Harris, the 19-year-old son of rapper T.I., was arrested this week in Georgia following an encounter with law enforcement.

The incident occurred in Dunwoody on Monday, October 14, when King allegedly nearly collided with a police cruiser while exiting a gas station, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported smelling marijuana. During the stop, the officer noticed a firearm on King’s hip and instructed him to place his hands on the steering wheel. A check of his identification revealed that King had an outstanding warrant from Pickens County for failure to appear in court.





According to the incident report, King was cooperative throughout the encounter. The officer safely removed the firearm from him and detained him with handcuffs. Following a pat-down, King was escorted to the officer's patrol vehicle and subsequently taken to DeKalb County Jail, where a mug shot was taken.

Additionally, King was accompanied by two others in the car, and a search of the vehicle yielded two small baggies of marijuana. While one of his companions received a citation for marijuana possession, they were not arrested.