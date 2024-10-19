Neighbours scurry to rescue little boy trapped in drainage pipe while playing







Friday, October 18, 2024 - In a dramatic rescue, neighbours in a Bulawayo suburb, in Zimbabwe, came to the aid of a young boy who got trapped inside a drainage pipe while playing with friends.

The child, who was enjoying an afternoon of fun with his mates, decided to crawl inside an unused cement drainage pipe as part of their game. However, what seemed like an adventurous moment quickly turned problematic when he became stuck and couldn't get out. Despite his friends’ attempts to free him, the boy remained trapped inside the pipe, growing increasingly distressed.

Hearing his cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the scene. A group of men worked together to hoist the pipe upright and positioned it in a small hole to leverage the boy's weight, hoping to push him down and free him.

His friends, watching on, couldn’t help but laugh at the situation as the boy shouted from inside the pipe. After several minutes of careful shaking and pulling, the neighbours successfully freed the child. One of his friends then helped pull him out and dusted him off.

Thankfully, the boy was unharmed, and the neighbourhood was left relieved after the playful incident ended without injury.