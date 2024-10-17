This is why SAKAJA chickened out and refused to testify against GACHAGUA in the Senate despite Parliament relying heavily on his damaging evidence





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja left President William Ruto’s side high and dry in the ongoing impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he chickened out and refused to testify against Gachagua in the Senate during his trial.

Sakaja's absence at Gachagua’s impeachment trial on Wednesday raised eyebrows.

However, according to sources, Sakaja skipped Gachagua’s trial to attend a high-profile event in Mexico.

Sakaja, expected to be a key witness in the Senate trial, was listed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi among the National Assembly's witnesses.

However, he was nowhere near Parliament when the session kicked off on Wednesday.

Sakaja was in Mexico City for the Bloomberg CityLab 2024 summit, where he featured as one of the keynote speakers.

An event schedule indicated that the Nairobi Governor joined discussions on urban governance, highlighting the role of youth in shaping city policies.

"Later today, Bloomberg CityLab reporter Fola Akinnibi will join Governor H.E. Sakaja Arthur Johnson of Nairobi, Kenya, to talk about what cities can learn from putting young people at the heart of decision-making," the event programme read.

His absence from the Senate hearing caught many by surprise, including Gachagua's lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who took to X social media platform to express his anticipation of cross-examining Sakaja.

The Nairobi Governor was expected to shed light on accusations leveled against the Deputy President, which form the basis of an impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

