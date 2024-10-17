See how Speaker AMASON KINGI embarrassed KAREN NYAMU during GACHAGUA’s impeachment trial at the senate.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi on Wednesday lectured nominated senator Karen Nyamu during Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment trial.

Gachagua’s impeachment hearing started on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Kingi noticed that nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was not paying attention

This led him to pause momentarily and address Nyamu, urging her to pay closer attention during the proceedings.

"Senator Karen Nyamu be attentive please," Kingi said.

This follows President William Ruto's earlier revelation about his conversation with the nominated Senator, in which he warned her about her arrogant remarks on social media.

While addressing Kenyans on an X space that attracted over 130,000 participants to discuss governance issues, he mentioned advising Nyamu to approach things differently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST