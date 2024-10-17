An unknown person sprays graffiti along a busy street in Nairobi CBD insulting President RUTO - Wakenya Wamechoka (VIDEO).


Thursday, October 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to face resistance on the ground, with Kenyans using different methods to express their dissatisfaction with his leadership.

An unknown person sprayed graffiti along a busy street in Nairobi CBD, insulting the head of state and comparing him to a dog.

Watch the video.

