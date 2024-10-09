The moment a man set a world record in d£ath diving as he jumps off 144ft-high cliff (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - This is the moment a French man broke the world death diving record after jumping off a 144ft-high cliff.

Come Girardot, 22, jumped off La Cimbarra waterfall near the town of Aldeaquemada in central Spain in extremely windy conditions in an attempt to break the Dods Diving world record - the original Norwegian style of death diving.

He shared a video of the death-defying dive on social media, in which he can be seen plunging off a cliff-edge and into the water.

"Joining the 40 [meter] club has been my goal since my last world record at 36 meters and after planning this for eight months, with its ups and downs, it has finally happened," he wrote in an Instagram post.

According to CorriereTV, the dive only lasted three seconds, and he dropped feet-first at a speed of around 106 km per hour.

Girardot, who has been diving for the last five years, said that the months leading up to his record-breaking dive have been "really intense," explaining how his training required him to dive every day so that his body would get used to the impact.

He added that the most challenging part of the whole dive was the countdown before the jump, explaining how he faced mental difficulties as well as physical.





"Once you count to three, there is no going back and you just have to jump," he told MailOnline

"Also, the wind was really challenging because it was very windy that day and there was a big gust," he said, explaining how it affected his focus.

When asked what is next for him now that he has broken a world record, he said is open to "trying a bigger jump in the future."

The previous Dods diving world record had been set in August by Lucien Charlon from Switzerland, who jumped from a height of 136.81 ft.

Watch video below.