"A finished woman is a dangerous one" TOKE MAKINWA says as she criticises women who share their female friends’ secrets with their husbands/ boyfriends







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Toke Makinwa has called out women in relationships who share everything with their significant other, to the point of even disclosing their best friend's secrets.

The media personality said women ought to keep their friend's secrets to themselves.

She said that when a friend tells you her secret, it is for your ears alone, not for your partner's because your partner is not your friend's best friend.

She added that this is the reason men eventually frown at their women hanging out with their best friends. She said this is because the men already know things about the friend that they had no business knowing.

She stated that this habit has caused many female friendships to end.

In the comment section, a viewer wrote:

"Most of these women don't think, Once they are in love, brain is gone."

Toke replied:

"A finished woman is a dangerous one. "





Watch the video below.