Teacher, 51, who was 'mean to the girls but nice to the boys' is arrested for abusing a male student

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - A Texas art teacher has been arrested after engaging in 'sexual contact' with a student in a home that was under construction.
Jennifer Massey, 51, was a visual art teacher at Comal
County High School.
Under the Comal County Sheriff's Office post on
the incident, one parent wrote: 'She was also my daughter's art teacher years
ago in middle school. My daughter said she was mean to the girls and really
nice to the boys, now we know she was “grooming” them. Poor boy.'
Another wrote: 'What's even worse is that her own daughter
is a freshman and she refers to her students as "school sons and school
daughters."'
The school district Massey worked for released a letter to
parents on Friday that she was placed on administrative leave that morning and
would not be returning, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Massey previously taught at Danville Middle School in the
same district.
She was arrested last Thursday and charged with having an
improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the
Facebook post by the Comal County Sheriff's Office.
At 6pm, deputies were called after reports came in of a
suspicious person in a home that was under construction on Citadel Point in
Garden Ridge.
When they arrived, they found Massey and a 'male
juvenile.' The art teacher was then arrested and taken to Comal County
Jail.
The sheriff's office told DailyMail.com that Massey posted
the $50,000 bail and was released on October 4.
No court date has been set, according to public records, but
Massey's charges are listed as a second-degree felony.
Massey faces up to 20 years with a maximum fine of $10,000
if found guilty in the state of Texas.
