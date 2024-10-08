Teacher, 51, who was 'mean to the girls but nice to the boys' is arrested for abusing a male student







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - A Texas art teacher has been arrested after engaging in 'sexual contact' with a student in a home that was under construction.

Jennifer Massey, 51, was a visual art teacher at Comal County High School.

Under the Comal County Sheriff's Office post on the incident, one parent wrote: 'She was also my daughter's art teacher years ago in middle school. My daughter said she was mean to the girls and really nice to the boys, now we know she was “grooming” them. Poor boy.'

Another wrote: 'What's even worse is that her own daughter is a freshman and she refers to her students as "school sons and school daughters."'

The school district Massey worked for released a letter to parents on Friday that she was placed on administrative leave that morning and would not be returning, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Massey previously taught at Danville Middle School in the same district.

She was arrested last Thursday and charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the Facebook post by the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

At 6pm, deputies were called after reports came in of a suspicious person in a home that was under construction on Citadel Point in Garden Ridge.

When they arrived, they found Massey and a 'male juvenile.' The art teacher was then arrested and taken to Comal County Jail.

The sheriff's office told DailyMail.com that Massey posted the $50,000 bail and was released on October 4.

No court date has been set, according to public records, but Massey's charges are listed as a second-degree felony.

Massey faces up to 20 years with a maximum fine of $10,000 if found guilty in the state of Texas.