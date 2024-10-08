Rumors of Cameroon President PAUL BIYA’s death spark political speculations







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Rumors of Cameroonian President Paul Biya's death have ignited political speculation online and controversy surrounding the country's succession plans after his 42-year reign.

Biya, who has served as president of Cameroon since 1982, has been absent from several public functions.

Following Biya's extended absence after the China-Africa Summit from September 4 to 6, 2024, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) summit, held in France on 4 and 5 October, Cameroonian lawyer Christian Ntimbane expressed concerns in an open letter to Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the director of the Civil Cabinet.

Ntimbane called for transparency, urging the government to clarify the president's situation, saying, “If he is on vacation, say so. If he is sick, say that too,” in a bid to calm public concerns.

According to Cameroon Concord, a political framework may already be in place to facilitate the transition, with Biya’s brother-in-law, Robert Nkili, positioned to serve as interim president. However, opposition leaders such as Maurice Kamto could mobilize to contest any attempt at dynastic succession, pushing for democratic reforms.

Biya has been Cameroon’s president since November 6, 1982, following his role as prime minister from 1975 to 1982. He remains the second-longest-ruling president in Africa, the longest-serving non-royal national leader globally, and the oldest head of state.