Rumors of Cameroon President PAUL BIYA’s death spark political speculations

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Rumors of Cameroonian President Paul Biya's death have ignited political speculation online and controversy surrounding the country's succession plans after his 42-year reign.
Biya, who has served as president of Cameroon since 1982,
has been absent from several public functions.
Following Biya's extended absence after the China-Africa
Summit from September 4 to 6, 2024, and the International Organisation of La
Francophonie (OIF) summit, held in France on 4 and 5 October, Cameroonian
lawyer Christian Ntimbane expressed concerns in an open letter to Samuel Mvondo
Ayolo, the director of the Civil Cabinet.
Ntimbane called for transparency, urging the government to
clarify the president's situation, saying, “If he is on vacation, say so. If he
is sick, say that too,” in a bid to calm public concerns.
According to Cameroon Concord, a political framework may
already be in place to facilitate the transition, with Biya’s brother-in-law,
Robert Nkili, positioned to serve as interim president. However, opposition
leaders such as Maurice Kamto could mobilize to contest any attempt at dynastic
succession, pushing for democratic reforms.
Biya has been Cameroon’s president since November 6, 1982,
following his role as prime minister from 1975 to 1982. He remains the
second-longest-ruling president in Africa, the longest-serving non-royal
national leader globally, and the oldest head of state.
