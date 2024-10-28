Dead on arrival as CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA also rejects CHERARGEI’s nefarious plot to extend RUTO’s term

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has also given his two cents on the nefarious plot to extend President William Ruto’s term.
In a statement, Oparanya
publicly criticized and condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei's bill which
seeks to extend the term of Members of Parliament and the President from 5 to 7
years.
Senator Cherargei's
controversial bill has sparked a huge debate across the country to the point of
jamming an email address meant for the public to comment on the proposed bill.
Oparanya joined Kenyans in
rejecting the bill, saying extending public officers' terms in office would add
no value.
"I'm seeing leaders coming
up with agendas which will not help Kenyans," he said.
"Leaders are coming up with
issues which have no value. When you say MPs, MCAs, and the President should
serve a seven-year term, how will that help? We must uphold the constitution of
Kenya which dictates a five-year term," he added.
The CS also noted that the most
productive economies in the world had Presidential terms ranging from four to
five years.
