Dead on arrival as CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA also rejects CHERARGEI’s nefarious plot to extend RUTO’s term





Monday, October 28, 2024 – Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has also given his two cents on the nefarious plot to extend President William Ruto’s term.

In a statement, Oparanya publicly criticized and condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei's bill which seeks to extend the term of Members of Parliament and the President from 5 to 7 years.

Senator Cherargei's controversial bill has sparked a huge debate across the country to the point of jamming an email address meant for the public to comment on the proposed bill.

Oparanya joined Kenyans in rejecting the bill, saying extending public officers' terms in office would add no value.

"I'm seeing leaders coming up with agendas which will not help Kenyans," he said.

"Leaders are coming up with issues which have no value. When you say MPs, MCAs, and the President should serve a seven-year term, how will that help? We must uphold the constitution of Kenya which dictates a five-year term," he added.

The CS also noted that the most productive economies in the world had Presidential terms ranging from four to five years.

