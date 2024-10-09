Staying in control - how to navigate a football away day sober



The association between following football and substances is perhaps more tightly ajoined than ever before and as a new season gets underway, we could well face another season of fans, both young and old falling foul to the likes of anti-social behaviour, substance abuse and even addiction.

The association between drugs and alcohol among football fans is a complex issue that reflects broader societal trends. Alcohol consumption is often integral to the matchday experience, with many fans drinking before, during, and after games. While this can enhance camaraderie and excitement, it can also lead to aggressive behaviour and public disturbances.

Drug use, including recreational substances, is also present among some fan groups, particularly during high-stakes matches or celebrations. Away days are especially driven by drugs, and it’s a common problem among fans from the very top of the English game, right down into non-league. In fact, reports a couple of years ago found that traces of cocaine were evident in a huge proportion of grounds, which is leading to dangerous situations both inside and outside stadiums.

At the time, Chief Constable Mark Roberts said of the problem, “As we see more violent incidents, cocaine is one of those factors along with alcohol that will make it worse, and make people more violent.”

Cocaine was the catalyst for the problems in the Euros final at Wembley back in 2021, but that problem isn’t slowing down, with more football fans than ever before now struggling with drug addiction. But as a football fan who likes a day out with “the lads”, how is it avoided?

Clubs and authorities are increasingly aware of these issues and are implementing measures to promote safer environments. Initiatives include offering support for addiction, encouraging responsible drinking, and enhancing security at matches. By fostering a culture of respect and safety, the football community aims to ensure that the passion for the game does not come at the cost of fan well-being.

Here are three top tips for you to navigate your football away day sober…

Have an excuse ready

Whether you’re wanting to stay sober from alcohol, drugs or anything else, having an excuse ready and waiting will help you avoid any peer pressure and ensure you are well heard. Football is a hotbed of problematic habits, from the drugs mentioned to alcohol and gambling.

By being clear in your stance when offered any substances, the people you are with will be more respectful and be more likely to get the message, even if they themselves are inebriated.

Staying hydrated is key too. Bring water or non-alcoholic drinks. Staying hydrated can help you feel good throughout the day and reduce any persuasive thoughts you may have to have a beer or two.

Bring a sober buddy

Actually, what can be really useful is applying strength in numbers, particularly if you have had problems in the past. Bringing a sober buddy can provide that strength in numbers, allowing you to stick together if others are going out drinking or taking drugs. In addition, engaging with fans and building connections with those seeking a true footballing experience can make the atmosphere enjoyable without the need for alcohol.

What’s more, you might want to have a group of people that are sober to enjoy the match with, swapping activities such as the pre-match pint for doing something a little different, whether it be taking in the atmosphere early, exploring the local town or going for a spot of lunch. Here you can participate in activities around the ground just keep an eye out for an zones or activities around the stadium that don’t involve drinking. Many clubs offer games, merchandise stalls, and food options.

Focus on the game

To be honest, it’s unfortunate that for many people who are partaking in booze and drugs prior to kick-off, the game simply becomes irrelevant. As them to recall the game later in the evening or in the following days, and it’ll be just a haze.

By actually concentrating on the game and investing more of your time and thoughts into how you will play, tactics and supporting will help prevent cravings while also allow you to enjoy the game more, if you’re winning of course. Immerse yourself in the pre-match excitement, such as chants, team news, and the buzz around the stadium is a great way of building hype ahead of the big game.

Always have a back up plan too, check train or bus schedules in advance. Public transport can often be delayed or cancelled for various reasons so know your options for getting home, especially if plans change - like extra time and penalties.

By focusing on the game, your away day switches back to what it’s meant to be, a trip to follow the team you love and as a result you’ll get much, much more from it and create some real lasting memories. By reflecting on your experience you can think about what you enjoyed most. This can reinforce the positive aspects of being sober.