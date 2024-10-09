Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI offers to help GACHAGUA before RUTO arrests him after his impeachment – Look!





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Celebrated Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has offered advice to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his impeachment.

A total of 281 MPs voted to impeach Gachagua against 44 who voted to save him with only 1 abstinence.

Reacting to Gachagua's impeachment, the city lawyer advised Gachagua to cut a deal with President William Ruto before facing arrest over the weighty charges brought against him.

He told the DP that the only way out for him is to reconcile with Ruto and resign before his trial at the Senate.

According to Ahmednasir, the deputy president should agree with Ruto that the government will not send detectives after him if he resigns from his position.

He noted that he would negotiate a favourable deal for the former Mathira MP in case he procures his services.

"Rigathi Gachagua should cut a quick deal with William Ruto tonight or at least by tomorrow before 4pm...Resign and negotiate an amnesty and an undertaking from Ruto not to send his dogs after him.”

“At a reasonable fee...the usual rate for white-shoe law firms I can get for Rigathi Gachagua those terms from Ruto," Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST